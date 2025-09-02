September 02, 2025 2:03 PM हिंदी

Prime Volleyball League begins on Oct 2; final set for Oct 26

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Prime Volleyball League season 4 will begin with the hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on defending champions Calicut on October 2 and will conclude with the final on October 26 as the organisers released the schedule on Tuesday.

This season features a 10-team line-up with the addition of the Goa Guardians, making it the biggest edition yet. Teams will be divided into two pools of five each.

Pool A consists Goa Guardians, Chennai Blitz, Kochi Blue Spikers, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts, while Pool B includes Hyderabad Black Hawks, Delhi Toofans, Ahmedabad Defenders, Mumbai Meteors, Calicut Heroes.

A total of 38 matches will be played; 35 in the league stage where every team will play four teams in their pool and three from the opposite pool. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage (irrespective of the pool) will qualify for the semi-finals.

After over 21 matchdays, sprinkled with back-to-back contests and double headers, the league narrows down to the semi-finals on October 24, with the title clash scheduled for October 26.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia, added, “The schedule has been built for drama. Double-headers, key rivalries and a tight playoff window mean fans can expect action every single night. Volleyball has always had passionate support in India and this season we want to take that energy to a whole new level.”

Tuhin Mishra, managing director & co-founder of Baseline Ventures, said, "Season 4 is our biggest season yet. With Goa Guardians joining the line-up, the league now has ten competitive teams, more international players, and a wider fan base. With Scapia as our partner, we are ready to power a league that raises the bar for volleyball in India."

--IANS

bc/ab

