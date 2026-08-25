'Pressure in India-Pakistan match is unmatched': Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the pressure in India-Pakistan matches remain unmatched as the Women in Blue gear up for a clash against the Fatima Sana-led side in the upcoming Asia Cup.

India are placed alongside arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A of the continental showpiece and will be up against them in their last league stage match on September 5. India have enjoyed a significant upper hand over Pakistan in T20Is. They have won 14 of the 17 matches against the Women in Green, including their last four in a row. However, Kaur believes the pressure of the India-Pakistan match remains unmatched to the other contests.

"No doubt it’s a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things. We keep playing international cricket, but the amount of pressure in an India vs Pakistan match, that kind of pressure you don’t feel anywhere else," Kaur told Sony Sports Network.

India have now become accustomed to high-pressure games and even wins, but Kaur acknowledged that the India-Pakistan game has a different air to it with every Indian watching. "In fact, you might play many big matches, but you don’t feel that kind of pressure. Somewhere we know every Indian is watching, not only cricket fans but every Indian is watching because that match is so important for all of us," she said.

Kaur detailed that while the pressure remains on the back of the players' minds, their primary focus lies on following the process and not thinking about just the win. "I think as a captain and as a player I try to keep things very simple, very easy. Only focus on cricket, focus on our aims, focus on our routines because when you follow your routines you will always get the results.

"So, I think results come later, but before that, every moment, whatever things we need to do, it’s better to focus on those rather than just putting pressure that you have to win the match. The idea always is not to think too far into the future but to be in the present and try to give your best. Whatever the demand is from the team, make our game plan accordingly," she said.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won seven titles - four in the previous ODI format and three in the T20I format. However, they did not clinch the previous continental title, having lost to Sri Lanka in the final. Kaur feels that the Women in Blue themselves expect to win the tournament and are coming on the back of some good cricket behind them, including their ODI World Cup 2025 win and a recent Test win against England in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's. "We, of course, expect to win. Our team has been playing very good cricket. The last 4-5 years have been good, and when we have played good cricket, dominating cricket, we have defeated big teams and won series also.

"Now, we are coming off the win at Lord’s and have also won many games on the trot, so the team has already tasted success and will be hungry for more. The best thing is, everybody in the team talks about how to win a match, how to win tournaments. So when you have that kind of culture, you always feel motivated, and you really look forward to going for any tournament. So this tournament is very important, and I am sure we will play as a team and once again will make our country proud," she said.

--IANS

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