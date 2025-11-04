November 04, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

‘Press EVM so hard that it echoes in Italy’: HM Amit Shah to Bihar voters

Patna, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday again invoked what he described as the “jungle raj” era of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, asserting that voters in Bihar would not return to that phase of lawlessness.

Addressing a public meeting in West Champaran, he appealed to voters to press the EVM button with such force on November 6 and 11 that its echo is heard in Italy.

He recalled what he described as a period of rampant crime during the 1990s and early 2000s and credited the NDA with restoring law and order.

Shah alleged that a number of sugar mills were shut during the Lalu-Rabri era. He promised that closed mills would be restarted if the NDA returned to power.

Targeting Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah alleged that one leader wants to make her son the Prime Minister and the other wants to make his son the Chief Minister, but neither the chair in Delhi nor the chair in Patna is vacant.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the Centre had acted decisively on national security since 2014 and defended the abrogation of Article 370.

He accused some opposition elements of supporting criminal figures and urged voters to reject such forces.

He also alleged that misleading claims were being circulated among Jeevika Didis by opponents.

Shah said there would be no requirement for Jeevika Didis (women self-help group members) to return any money, and claimed that instead the government would provide an additional Rs 2 lakh to each Jeevika Didi.

Amit Shah campaigned for NDA candidate Samridh Verma in the Sikta assembly constituency.

Concluding his address, Shah exhorted supporters to support the NDA candidates.

Samridh Verma is contesting Sikta as the NDA nominee.

Security arrangements were stepped up around the venue for the event.

The campaign for the first phase of the election is over on Tuesday evening. Polling will be held on November 6.

--IANS

ajk/dan

