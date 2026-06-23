June 23, 2026 8:51 AM हिंदी

President Murmu to confer Padma Awards 2026 today

President Murmu to confer Padma Awards 2026 today

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will present Padma Awards for 2026 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, with former Union Minister Shibu Soren, Tennis star Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty and singer Alka Yagnik figuring among the 65 awardees.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers and other dignitaries will also attend the ceremony that will begin at 5 p.m.

In the Second Civil Investiture Ceremony, the President will confer 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

President Murmu had conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri in the First Civil Investiture Ceremony held on May 25.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

While former Union Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren has been selected for a posthumous Padma Bhushan, P. Narayanan and Justice (retd.) K.T. Thomas will be awarded Padma Vibhushan for Literature and Education and Public Affairs, respectively.

Other awardees include the Padma Bhushan awardees include: Vijay Amritraj, S.K.M. Maeilanandhan, Mammootty, Vellappally Natesan, Dattatreyudu Nori and Alka Yagnik.

The list of awardees includes two Americans, a Russian and a Georgian citizen.

Doctor Dattatreyudu Nori of the US will be awarded Padma Bhushan in field of Medicine. Professor Prateek Sharma will be awarded Padma Shri for Medicine.

Russia's Liudmila Khokhlova has been picked for Padma Shri in Literature and Education.

Vladimer Mestvirishvili of Georgia will be posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for Sports.

Professor Mahendra Nath Roy from West Bengal has been picked for a Padma Shri in the field of Science and Engineering, a statement said.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Sharvari: Every actor dreams of being part of a story that stays with people

Sharvari: Every actor dreams of being part of a story that stays with people

Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to Raj Babbar on his 74th birthday

Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to Raj Babbar on his 74th birthday

Keightley signs 2-year extension with Sydney Thunder as WBBL head coach

Keightley signs 2-year extension with Sydney Thunder as WBBL head coach

FIR registered in Lucknow fire tragedy; building owner arrested

FIR registered in Lucknow fire tragedy that killed 18 people; building owners arrested

FIFA WC: Haaland's brace fires Norway into knockouts

FIFA WC: Haaland's brace fires Norway into knockouts

Pallavi Joshi recalls being left speechless after meeting Zeenat Aman on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don’

Pallavi Joshi recalls being left speechless after meeting Zeenat Aman on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don’

US Senate advances bill to counter foreign influence, hidden lobbying

US Senate advances bill to counter foreign influence, hidden lobbying

Shatrughan Sinha recalls Shashi Kapoor being the most cheerful on sets of their 1973 movie 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa'

Shatrughan Sinha recalls Shashi Kapoor being the most cheerful on sets of their 1973 movie 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa'

I've always said he is no slouch: Klose salutes Messi on breaking FIFA WC's all-time scoring record

I've always said he is no slouch: Klose salutes Messi on breaking FIFA WC's all-time scoring record

US targets quantum breakthrough by 2028

US targets quantum breakthrough by 2028