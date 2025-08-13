August 13, 2025 10:40 PM हिंदी

President Murmu to address nation tomorrow on eve of 79th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Thursday, August 14, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels -- first in Hindi, followed by the English version.

Regional language broadcasts will then be aired by Doordarshan’s regional channels, while Akashvani will carry the regional versions at 9.30 p.m. on its respective networks, a government statement said.

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his traditional Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

India observes Independence Day every year on August 15 to commemorate its freedom from over two centuries of British colonial rule in 1947. The occasion is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and tributes to the nation’s freedom fighters.

While past years have seen the government announce an official theme for the celebrations -- focusing on unity, patriotism, social progress, and sacrifice -- no theme has been declared so far this year.

In the run-up to the celebrations, iconic locations across the capital will host live performances by the Armed Forces bands, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) bands, Railway Protection Force (RPF) bands, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). These events aim to infuse patriotic fervour and offer citizens a chance to enjoy stirring tunes and disciplined artistry.

Security arrangements have been intensified in Delhi, with traffic restrictions in place around key areas including India Gate, Mandi House, and Mathura Road. Vehicles without parking labels have been advised to avoid these stretches.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also made special arrangements for August 15, announcing that train services will start at 4 a.m. on all lines to facilitate the movement of guests, invitees, and the public attending the Red Fort ceremony.

From 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., trains will run every 30 minutes, after which normal schedules will resume, DMRC said.

--IANS

skp/dan

