August 03, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

President Murmu lauds Indian contingent for Glasgow CWG performance, hails women athletes

President Murmu lauds Indian contingent for Glasgow CWG performance, hails women athletes

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for their outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and reserved special praise for women athletes, noting that female athletes won eight of the total 13 gold medals.

India wrapped up their campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a total of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, and finished fourth in the medal standings.

"I am delighted that India’s sportspersons have put up an excellent performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. I am especially happy to note that women have brought us 8 out of the 13 gold medals won by India," the President wrote.

President Murmu also extended her congratulations to all 39 medal winners as well as every member of the team who contributed to the country's success on the international stage.

"My hearty congratulations to all the 39 medal winners and every member of the contingent who contributed during the Games. I am sure that India’s sportspersons will bring greater glory to the country in the future international events," she added.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 officially came to a close in Glasgow on Sunday as India took over as hosts of the centenary edition of the Games, set to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The symbolic handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi marked the beginning of India’s journey towards hosting the landmark centenary edition of the Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The 2030 edition will hold historic significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the Commonwealth Games, with India becoming only the second nation after Australia to host the event twice.

--IANS

bc/

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