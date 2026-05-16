President Murmu extends Statehood Day wishes, calls Sikkim model of sustainable development

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Statehood Day, praising the state’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and commitment to environmental conservation.

Posting on X, President Murmu said, “Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Statehood Day. With its magnificent natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and strong commitment to environmental conservation, Sikkim stands as a model of sustainable development for the nation. The people of Sikkim are known for their warmth, simplicity, and spirit of harmony. May the state and its people continue to prosper.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings, highlighting Sikkim’s contribution to India’s development and wishing its people continued prosperity.

In his message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Greetings to my sisters and brothers on their Statehood Day. The contribution of Sikkim to India’s development is deeply valued. Wishing the people of the state good health and prosperity.”

He further added, “This occasion comes at a time when Sikkim is marking 50th Statehood Day celebrations. A few days ago, I had the good fortune of being among the people of Sikkim for the celebrations. The warmth I received in Sikkim will remain a part of my memory. The Central Government will keep supporting Sikkim’s growth trajectory in the times to come.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings, praising Sikkim’s achievements in environmental sustainability and tourism.

Posting on X, HM Shah said, “On Sikkim Statehood Day, greetings to the sisters and brothers of the state. From the world’s first fully organic state to redefining mountain tourism, its achievements inspire all of India. May Sikkim’s glory continue to achieve new peaks.”

Sikkim Statehood Day is celebrated every year on May 16. It commemorates the historic day in 1975 when Sikkim officially integrated into the Union of India, transforming from a monarchy into India’s 22nd state.

Prior to 1975, Sikkim was a sovereign Himalayan kingdom ruled by the Namgyal dynasty’s Buddhist priest-kings, known as the Chogyals. After India gained independence in 1947, Sikkim continued its unique status as an Indian protectorate.

--IANS

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