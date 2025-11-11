Delhi blast: President Murmu extends heartfelt condolences to victims, prays for the injured

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the tragic car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort that left 10 people dead and several others injured this evening, issuing a poignant message of solidarity from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on her official X handle, the President conveyed deep empathy for the bereaved and wished speedy recovery for the wounded, underscoring the nation’s collective grief in the face of senseless violence. “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi,” President Murmu wrote.

“I pray for the quick recovery of those injured.”

The blast, which erupted at 6:52 p.m. near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, tore through a car at a busy traffic signal, igniting adjacent vehicles and triggering chaos in the heart of Old Delhi.

Eyewitnesses reported a massive fireball and shattered glass scattering across the road, with seven fire tenders rushing to contain the blaze.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police Special Cell, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have taken over the probe, suspecting an improvised explosive device.

Two persons are in custody, and a high alert has been sounded across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Kolkata.

The President’s message, issued within hours of the incident, resonated deeply as a symbol of national unity and compassion. Her invocation of healing comes as Home Minister Amit Shah visits Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital to meet the injured, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with top officials.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath prayed “to Lord Shri Ram for the departed souls.”

Earlier, authorities in Faridabad seized copious amounts of ammonium nitrate and arms from a Kashmiri doctor’s residence, prompting speculation—though unconfirmed—of a larger threat matrix.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha assured a thorough investigation, vowing to dismantle any terror network. As the nation observes a moment of silence for the victims, President Murmu’s words serve as a reminder of resilience and humanity amid adversity.

