President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Darjeeling due to heavy rainfall, landslides

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed sadness over the loss of lives in West Bengal's Darjeeling following heavy rainfall and landslides.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the widespread destruction caused by heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and said that the Centre is committed to providing all assistance to the affected.

At least 13 people have died in landslides in the North Bengal hills, following continuous overnight rain, causing widespread severe disruptions, said officials on Sunday. Among them, nine were killed when an iron bridge collapsed in Mirik in the Darjeeling district. Four people died in the Sukhia area in separate landslides.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"The situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," he added.

Several roads have been damaged due to landslides, and communication has been cut off. The administration has said that communication with Sikkim and Kalimpong has been completely cut off as the water level in the Teesta River rose above the danger level and washed away NH-10. Even communication with Darjeeling city has been disrupted.

At the same time, tourists are stranded in several destinations. Rescue work is underway at present.

The administration has closed all tourist points in Darjeeling. Tourists stuck in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and other areas have been told not to venture out of their hotels.

The Meteorological Office has forecast heavy rain in North Bengal for the next two days, which is likely to worsen the situation and cause inconvenience to the rescue operations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore had earlier forecast that there would be rain in North Bengal. A warning of very heavy rain was issued in the Darjeeling district. As predicted, the rain started on Saturday night. The continuous rain till Sunday morning has caused havoc in the hill areas.

