June 23, 2026 7:19 PM हिंदी

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma awards, 65 personalities honoured

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma awards, 65 personalities honoured

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the prestigious Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. A total of 65 eminent and distinguished personalities from different fields, including arts, public affairs, medicine, literature and more, were honoured with the coveted Padma Awards.

Noted playback singer Alka Yagnik was conferred with Padma Bhushan for her three-decade-long contribution to Indian music, while legendary Assamese sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed was honoured with Padma Shri for his decades of brilliant visual storytelling and remarkable stage craftsmanship.

Other noted citizens who were honoured at the 65th Padma Awards included tennis player Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty, Carnatic maestro Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam, cricketer Rohit Sharma and many more.

Dr Armida Fernandez, a renowned paediatrician and neonatologist, was conferred with Padma Shri for her transformative contributions to medicine and public health. Dr Suresh Hanagavad also received the Padma Shri for her contributions in the field of medicine.

Dr Charan Hembram was conferred with the Padma Shri over lasting contributions to literature and education, while Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda got the Padma Shri honour for lifelong dedication to preserving Tarpa, a traditional tribal wind instrument of the Warli community.

Tuesday’s function marked the second civil investiture ceremony, where the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

In the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards, which comprised two Padma Vibhushans, six Padma Bhushans, and 57 Padma Shris.

The awards are announced on Republic Day every year. This year, the Centre announced a total of 131 Padma Awards, which included five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Out of these awardees, 19 are women, while 16 individuals were bestowed upon with the coveted honour posthumously.

The Padma Awards were instituted in 1954 and are declared every year on the eve of Republic Day, to recognise the citizens who made exceptional and distinguished contributions in their respective disciplines.

--IANS

mr/uk

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