President Murmu flags drug menace among Punjab youth, seeks lasting solution

Amritsar, Jan 15 (IANS) Expressing concern over rising drug abuse among the youth in Punjab, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that in recent years, the problem has emerged as a serious challenge, affecting the youth the most.

“This problem is impacting not only health but also the social, economic, and moral fabric of society. A lasting solution to this problem is essential for a healthy society,” she said in her address at the 50th golden jubilee convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here.

In this context, she said, the role of educational institutions like Guru Nanak Dev University is crucial. “All stakeholders of this university should make every possible effort to guide the misguided youth in the right direction.”

She said the next two decades, leading up to 2047, are very important in making India a developed nation. “Today’s youth will play a vital role in various sectors over the next two decades.”

The President, in her address in Hindi, said, “Punjab is an agrarian state. There are immense possibilities for research and innovation in agribusiness here. I am happy to know that Guru Nanak Dev University is making conscious efforts in this area.”

Saying that the visit gave her immense pleasure to be present in the holy city of Amritsar. She said, “This city, home to the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, and Jallianwala Bagh, holds a special place in the hearts of all our countrymen. It is a privilege for all of you to have the opportunity to study and teach at a university located in a city of such cultural and historical significance.”

A total of 463 students were awarded degrees and medals in the convocation. This includes 74 undergraduates, 102 postgraduates, 270 PhD degrees and seven memorial medals.

Two renowned and inspiring personalities were honoured with honorary doctorates by the university. They were Padma Shri awardee Vikramjit Singh Sawhney, who was conferred the title of Doctor of Literature, and Jasvir Gill, who was conferred the title of Doctor of Engineering.

Speaking at the convocation, the President, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said, “I have been told that this university was established during the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev-ji. Guru Nanak Dev-ji’s teachings and values are the guiding principles of this university. Guru Nanak Dev-ji’s teachings are our shared heritage, and his thoughts and ideals pave the way for the welfare of all humanity."

"He gave humanity the great mantra of ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, and Vand Chhako’, which means -- meditate on God's name, work honestly and diligently, and share what you have with others. These ideals inspire people to be sensitive towards the weaker sections of society and to work for the welfare of all. By incorporating his ideals into our lives, we can find solutions to many of the problems plaguing our society. I am happy that Guru Nanak Dev University is illuminating the light of education by following the teachings and values of that great saint,” the President said.

She said Guru Nanak Dev advocated for equal rights for women in society. “Seeing the dominance of women students among those receiving degrees and medals today, I am confident that Guru Nanak Dev University is striving for women's empowerment in accordance with the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev-ji. It is in the interest of society and the nation that women get opportunities to move forward with full confidence, and everyone should strive for this.”

The President advised students to remember that education is not merely a means of livelihood but also a means of serving society and the nation.

She said that they owe a debt to society, which has contributed to their education. “Making efforts to uplift those who have been left behind in the development journey can be one of the ways of repaying the debts,” she said.

The President will be attending the 21st convocation of Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar on Friday. NIT Director Binod Kumar Kanaujia said degrees would be awarded to 1,452 students, including 1,011 BTech, 238 MTech, 21 MBA, 90 MSc and 92 PhD students.

