President Murmu approves 127 Gallantry Awards; brave heroes of Operation Sindoor also awarded

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has approved 127 Gallantry Awards, 40 Distinguished Service awards, and 290 Mention-in-Despatches to honour the valour and dedication of Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day.

Among the Gallantry awards, the President approved are 4 Kirti Chakra, 15 Vir Chakra: 16 Shaurya Chakra: 2 awards of Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medal (Gallantry), awards, 6 Nao Sena Medal 26 Vayu Sena Medal, 7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, 9 Uttam Yudh Seva Medal and 24 Yudh Seva Medal.

This list also includes officers and soldiers who operated the air defence system S-400 and other air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, which thwarted all planned attacks by Pakistan on Indian soil.

Additionally, 290 personnel were mentioned in dispatches, including 115 from the Indian Army, 5 from the Indian Navy, 167 from the Indian Air Force, and 3 from the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB).

Indian Air Force officers have been awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for their outstanding role in Operation Sindoor.

Among the recipients are Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Narnadeshwar Tiwari. DG Air Operations Air Marshal Awadhesh Bharti. Western Air Commander Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra.

On Independence Day, Former Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral S.J. Singh is to be honoured with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for Op Sindoor, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, and Vice Admiral and DGNO A.N. Pramod awarded with Yudh Seva Medal.

Notable awardees include Captain Lalrinawma Sailo (4 Para, Special Forces), Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari (Army Service Corps, 1 Sikkim Scouts), and Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu (Air Force), among others.

Awards were given for acts of exceptional courage, gallantry in operations, and distinguished service across, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces. President Droupadi Murmu has also approved Tatrakshak Medals to 05 Indian Coast Guard personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2025.

The medals are in recognition of their acts of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty, and meritorious service.

This announcement continues India’s tradition of recognising the bravery and selfless service of its military and paramilitary personnel, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to honouring those who protect its sovereignty and citizens.

