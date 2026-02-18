Rasha Thadani wishes her ‘sunshine boy’ Aaman Devgan on birthday, says ‘he always makes her smile’

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Rasha Thadani took to her social media account on Wednesday to wish her ‘sunshine boy’ Aaman Devgan on his birthday, highlighting that he ‘always makes her smile.’

Sharing an adorable picture of them that seems to have been clicked in a flight, Rasha wrote, “Happy birthday AD

Sunshine boy Can always make me smile:)

Have the best one @aamandevgan.”

In the picture, Rasha and Aaman are seen resting on each other's shoulders.

For the uninitiated, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan made their Bollywood debut together in the 2025 released movie Aazad. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty.

Made under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama also featured Rasha Thadani and Diana Penty, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of 1920s India, the movie shares the tale of a young stable boy who ends up forming a bond with a spirited horse. His quest to ride the majestic animal turns into a journey of courage, making him conscious of the country's fight for freedom.

Earlier today, Ajay Devgn had also taken to his social media account to wish his dearest nephew Aaman Devgan on his birthday.

Alongside the caption, Ajay also posted an adorable nostalgic throwback picture along with a latest click.

In the first picture, Ajay is seen warmly holding little Aaman close to him in a fun way. He is seen smiling as the kid clings to him.

The second picture features Ajay and Aaman Devgan posing together at a grand event. The Mama-Bhanja are seen dressed in coordinated black ensembles.

Sharing the pictures, Ajay wrote, “Happy birthday @aamandevgan Aaj ke din jitna cake khaana hai khaa le, kal se waapis diet pe!”

--IANS

rd/