Galgotias robot incident an isolated one, India at forefront of AI revolution

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The recent controversy around a robot displayed by Galgotias University at the India AI Impact Summit may have grabbed headlines, but it remains just one small episode in an otherwise massive showcase of India’s growing strength in artificial intelligence.

From indigenous foundational models to autonomous drones and rural AI solutions, the summit underlined how India is rapidly emerging as a global AI powerhouse.

Reporting from the ground, a DD India correspondent highlighted that the summit is not defined by one disputed exhibit.

Instead, it is a vibrant platform featuring hundreds of stalls that display futuristic technologies being developed across the country.

Each innovation reflects the depth and diversity of India’s AI ecosystem, he stated.

One of the biggest attractions at the event was BharatGen AI, which is building foundational AI models in all 22 official Indian languages.

The initiative aims to make AI accessible and inclusive for millions of Indians by breaking language barriers.

Another key highlight was ParadigmIT’s Sovereign AI Box, designed to strengthen data security and support the goals of the IndiaAI Mission.

In a time when data privacy is critical, such indigenous solutions signal India’s intent to build secure and self-reliant AI systems.

Startups also made a strong impact at the summit. Skye Air Mobility showcased its achievement of completing 3.6 million autonomous deliveries while saving more than 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The company’s work demonstrates how AI is being used not just for efficiency but also for sustainability.

The summit also brought forward inspiring grassroots innovations. Tarakram Maram presented his AI Trainer Machine, which aims to democratize AI education and make advanced learning tools available to a wider population.

Frontier Markets demonstrated how AI is empowering rural women entrepreneurs by helping them improve business decisions and expand their reach.

Among the young innovators, Drublet Innovation Private Limited stood out. Founded by two students, Agniva and Aaditya, the startup is pushing the boundaries of autonomous navigation and robotics.

Their work reflects the ambition and technical capability of India’s youth, the reporter added.

State pavilions, including Bihar’s, showcased how regional governments are adopting AI-driven solutions to solve local challenges, the reporter mentioned.

