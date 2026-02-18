T20 WC: Bosch, Nortje shine as SA restrict UAE to modest 122/6

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Corbin Bosch and Anrich Nortje shared five wickets between themselves as South Africa restricted the United Arab Emirates to 122/6 in their final Group D game of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Under overcast skies and floodlights turned on, Bosch used the damp conditions well to pick 3-12, while Nortje took 2-28. Left-arm spinner George Linde kept things tight with 1-17 as UAE’s innings lost momentum after a brisk start.

Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 45, but lacked support from the other end as South Africa’s bowling attack maintained control. Despite dropping four catches, the Proteas ensured UAE never recovered from early setbacks.

South Africa now need to chase down 123 to complete their Group D commitments with an unbeaten record, provided the covers placed on the playing area due to light rain are removed in quick time.

Kagiso Rabada found pace and bounce, though Aryansh Sharma top‑edged him for a six in the opening over. A change in bowling plan for Rabada didn’t work well as Muhammad Waseem smacked him for three consecutive boundaries.

The pair added 38 runs for the first wicket before Linde’s introduction in the fifth over provided the breakthrough for South Africa as he trapped Waseem lbw for 22. Bosch tightened the screws when he dismissed Aryansh with a short ball and top-edged to Quinton de Kock for 13.

Bosch struck again in his next spell, removing the in-form Sohaib Khan for six, as he edged behind to de Kock moving to his right. Linde and Anrich Nortje kept the pressure on UAE, with the accounting for Syed Haider – a top-edge pulled to mid-wicket.

Amidst all this, Alishan Sharafu gave 12,000 fans lots to cheer by striking five fours and a six to make 45 off 38 balls. He had a charmed life with two reprieves, but Nortje took him out when he pulled to mi-wicket, who ran back to take the grab and avoided a collision with his teammates.

Sharafu’s dismissal ensured the UAE didn’t get the required finishing kick as Bosch returned to dismiss Muhammad Arfan for 11, as the UAE never recovered momentum after the powerplay, leaving the Proteas a modest target to chase for a perfect league record.

Brief Scores: UAE 122/6 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 45, Muhammad Waseem 22; Corbin Bosch 3-12, Anrich Nortje 2-28) against South Africa

--IANS

nr/bc