‘Clear vision for developed India’: CM Yogi congratulates FM Sitharaman over first budget from Kartyava Bhavan

Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as the one with a “clear roadmap for a new and developed India” and also congratulated the Finance Minister for presenting the first Budget, prepared at the recently built Kartyava Bhavan.

"The new budget has been presented to the nation with a clear roadmap for a New and Developed India in the world’s largest democracy. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and decisive leadership. I also thank FM Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the first budget prepared at the Kartavya Bhavan."

The UP CM stated that this budget, representing the hopes and aspirations of 145 crore Indians, clearly showcases the vision of a New and Developed India.

Notably, the proposed capital expenditure has been enhanced to more than Rs 12 lakh crore, strengthening infrastructure and funding seven rail corridors. Efforts have been made to develop the AYUSH sector and strengthen healthcare services. The budget also places special emphasis on common citizens and women.

CM Yogi further appreciated the budget for notable initiatives like the construction of girls’ hostels in every district, the establishment of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) institutions and providing world-class infrastructure facilities to give wings to the aspirations of youth.

He said that the wide-ranging reforms presented across all sectors, along with the creation of opportunities for youth, will help make the lives of common citizens easier and simpler.

Welcoming the budgetary provisions, CM Yogi said, "It will prove helpful in accelerating India’s economic growth. It is a budget that creates new opportunities for youth, women, farmers, entrepreneurs and common citizens. The middle class and ordinary people were looking at this budget with great hope."

Welcoming the new Income Tax Act from April, he remarked that the move will make the process simpler and easier, enabling everyone to file returns conveniently.

“Encouraging more people to pay income tax and contribute to nation-building makes this an extremely important initiative,” he added.

CM Yogi further stated that this budget has been crafted keeping every section of society, including youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs in focus.

“It presents India as a fast-growing economy moving towards a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

