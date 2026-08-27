Premier League's second weekend sees big teams with plenty to prove

London, Aug 28 (IANS) The second round of matches kicks off in the Premier League on Friday night, with some sides looking to continue a positive start to the season while others know they need to improve.

Manchester City visit Crystal Palace on Friday night, and although Enzo Maresca's side came back to beat Bournemouth last weekend with two late goals, there have been question marks about their football in the opening days of the campaign.

Rayan Cherki was the provider of both goals last week after coming on as a substitute, and there will be pressure on Maresca to put him in his starting 11, reports Xinhua.

Crystal Palace lost 2-0 away to Everton on the opening day and needs to be more effective in front of goal, which may not be easy given that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has made it clear he wants to leave.

Liverpool snatched a late draw away to Newcastle United last weekend, but Nottingham Forest also looks to be a work in progress as it receives Liverpool, having been beaten at home by Leeds United in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup to give Oliver Glasner a difficult start as coach.

Newcastle were impressive at times against Liverpool and now travel to face a Tottenham Hotspur that was stunned by Brentford last weekend and now has to show that coach Roberto de Zerbi can avoid the ghosts of last season's desperate struggle to avoid relegation rearing their heads again.

Bournemouth were unlucky to leave the Etihad Stadium empty-handed last weekend and are at home to an Everton side that beat Crystal Palace, but at times rode its luck in defense.

Bournemouth will look to start strongly against a rival whose main threat is striker Thierno Barry.

Coventry City and Hull City play an early match between promoted teams, with Coventry losing 3-0 to Arsenal on the opening day while Hull City stunned Manchester United with a 2-0 win. Expect Coventry to have most of the ball, while Hull City is strong on the break and at set pieces.

Manchester United will be under the spotlight when it hosts another promoted team as Ipswich Town travel to Old Trafford, and Michael Carrick needs to see a considerable improvement from a team that lacked bite a week ago.

Chelsea against Brighton looks to be a fascinating tie as Xabi Alonso continues to rebuild in south-west London against a rival that tore Aston Villa to shreds last weekend.

Enzo Fernandez could get more minutes as he works to full fitness after the World Cup final, and new signing Pep Chavarria could also start as left wing-back for Xabi Alonso's side.

Leeds United and Brentford both won their opening games of the season, with Brentford impressing under coach Keith Andrews, and it should be an even match between the two at Elland Road, while Fulham travels to Sunderland in a match between two sides who lost on the opening day.

The round of matches ends on Monday night with a confident Arsenal travelling to an Aston Villa side that seems to be in flux, and Ezri Konsa makes a fast return to Villa Park after his recent transfer to Arsenal.

It's increasingly likely that Ollie Watkins will also leave Aston Villa before the match, with a move to Al-Hilal set to go ahead, and the England striker will leave a serious gap in the home side's attack.

--IANS

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