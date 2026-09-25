Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates Gulveer, Manpreet, Baranica on athletics medals

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh, Manpreet Kaur and Baranica Elangovan after their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026, with the trio adding two silver medals and a bronze to India’s athletics tally on Friday.

Gulveer clinched silver in the men’s 10,000m, clocking 28:29.38 to finish behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 28:27.51. Bahrain’s Albert Kiptoo took bronze in 28:34.38.

The result made Gulveer the first Indian to win two Asian Games medals in the men’s 10,000m, adding the silver to the bronze he won at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

“A bronze earlier and now a silver in Aichi-Nagoya. Gulveer Singh keeps making us proud on the Asian Games podium! Congratulations to him on a fine run in the Men’s 10,000m event. His perseverance and progress will inspire young distance runners across India,” PMO wrote in a post on X.

Gulveer remained with the lead group through much of the 25-lap race and stayed in medal contention with 2,000m remaining before holding his nerve in the closing stages to secure silver.

Manpreet, meanwhile, secured bronze in the women’s shot put with a best throw of 17.17 m. She produced the effort on her fourth attempt to finish behind China’s Song Jiayuan and Zhang Linru.

“A fine effort in shot put by Manpreet Kaur! Her impressive throw has earned her a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Congratulations to Manpreet! Wishing her continued success,” the PMO wrote.

The bronze was particularly significant for Manpreet, who became only the third Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in the shot put. Barbara Webster and Kiran Baliyan had previously won bronze medals in the event.

Manpreet, a former Asian Athletics Championships medallist, had also finished fourth at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. She returned to the Asian Games podium with a 17.17 m effort in Nagoya, while compatriot Krishna Jayasankar Menon finished fifth with 16.57 m.

Baranica created another piece of Indian athletics history by becoming the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in women’s pole vault.

The 29-year-old cleared 4.15m to share the bronze with Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova, who matched her mark and countback. Baranica had cleared 3.85m and 4.00m on her first attempts before clearing 4.15m on her second try. She could not clear 4.25m despite three attempts.

“A special leap and an exemplary medal for India! Congratulations to Baranica Elangovan on winning the bronze in the women’s pole vault at her Asian Games debut. A proud achievement that will inspire many more young athletes to take up the sport,” PMO wrote.

Baranica’s medal capped a breakthrough season in which she improved the national record twice, first clearing 4.22m in March before raising it to 4.23m in May.

--IANS

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