May 01, 2026 1:00 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'Restricting them under 160 was tremendous,' says Gill after GT win

'Restricting them under 160 was tremendous,' says Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction over his team’s all-round effort, lauding both the bowling unit and improved fielding display in their four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

After being put in to bat, RCB were restricted to 155 in 19.2 overs, a total Gill believed was below par on the surface.

“Feels very satisfying. On a wicket like this, restricting them to under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers,” Gill said after the match.

Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack was led by Arshad Khan (3-22), with Rashid Khan and Jason Holder picking up two wickets each, ensuring RCB never built sustained momentum despite contributions from Devdutt Padikkal (40) and Virat Kohli (28).

Gill also highlighted the team’s improvement in the field, an area he admitted had been inconsistent in the ongoing season. “Our fielding was one of the things in phases; we have not fielded well. Energy in the field was very nice, and how we came back together after the second over was pleasing,” he noted.

Chasing 156, Gill led from the front with a blistering 43 off just 18 balls, setting the tone early in the innings with an aggressive Power-play. “I was just feeling I was in the zone. On the first ball, I got a bit lucky, but on the second ball, I got into my zone. Felt it was my day and wanted to take the bowlers on,” he said.

Despite a few wickets falling in the middle overs, the Gujarat Titans maintained control of the chase, eventually reaching 158/6 in 15.5 overs. Jos Buttler (39) provided crucial support, while Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 27 to see the team home.

Praising Tewatia’s finishing ability, Gill said, “He is a very important player, happy he finished the game. We lost a couple more wickets than we would have liked, but he got some nice runs, and everyone got a hit in the middle.”

With this victory, the Gujarat Titans strengthened their position in the standings with 10 points in five matches. They will next face the Punjab Kings on May 3.

--IANS

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