Preity Zinta: Went from sleepy to smiley as we made a new IPL record

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has heaped praise on her IPL team Punjab Kings, which is the first team to be unbeaten in the first six games of an IPL season and in the history of the tournament.

Preity took to X, formerly called Twitter, after Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants to continue their winning momentum at the IPL 2026.

The actress shared a video of herself from the stadium, where she was seen taking pictures with Arjun Rampal, her fans and hugging her players after they scored a season-high total of 254/7.

"Last night ended up being everything I hoped for & more. After 24 hours of travel I wasn’t sure if I could sit through a 3 hour game but the amazing company, the rocking stadium vibe & stunning game & victory erased all the jet lag n exhaustion," Preity wrote as the caption.

She shared that she has to do a separate appreciation post for her team.

"I have to do a separate appreciation post for the way saddi team performed last night. It was a happy scene on the ground & I went from sleepy to smiley as we made a new IPL record," she wrote.

The actress added: "A big thank you to the PBKS squad for giving so much happiness to all our fans in the stadium & around the world #ting #Basjeetnahai #PBKSvsLSG."

IPL was founded in 2007, and it features ten city-based franchise teams. The IPL is the most popular and richest cricket league in the world, and the 11th richest sporting league in the world by revenue.

On the work front, Preity is all set to mark her return to the big screen with "Lahore 1947". Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the protagonist, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" has been set against the backdrop of the historical events surrounding the partition of India.

--IANS

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