Preity Zinta hosts real-life heroes at PBKS match: Touched by their selfless acts of kindness, bravery

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Turning the glitzy IPL evening into a heartfelt tribute, actress Preity Zinta hosted a group of real-life heroes during the last match of her team, the Punjab Kings. She said she came across these people on social media and was deeply touched by their selfless acts of kindness and bravery, and by their intent to uplift those around them.

Preity shared a video on X, formerly called Twitter, in which she is seen posing for photos and greeting real-life heroes at the stadium.

The 51-year-old actress said that the last game was special not just for the cricket but also for the guests that came to support our team.

She wrote: “I stumbled upon these people on social media & was deeply touched by their selfless acts of kindness, bravery, & their intent to uplift others around them which truly imbibes the Punjabi spirit of bravery & selfless service to others.”

“We had 6 year old Hargun Singh from Barnala who donated his entire piggy bank for Punjab flood relief. Shvan Singh, a 10 year old from Ferozpur, a brave young boy honoured with the Bal Puraskar for fearlessly serving cold drinks & refreshments in the blistering heat to the Indian Army during Operation Sindhoor,” said Preity.

The actress added: “Surender Singh Chauhan ( Bittu Tabahi & friends ) from MP for cleaning rivers with their bare hands & for promoting environmental cleanliness. Jasmit Singh Arora & wife from Kolkata provide mango seeds to farmers to encourage tree planting and support agriculture. Sahaj Duggal from Yamunanagar feeds people on the streets & ensures no one goes hungry and inspires others with small acts of kindness & compassion.”

“Sarabjeet Singh Bobby & wife from Shimla provide free langars for people in hospitals, help cremate unclaimed bodies & have raised over 1 crore for flood relief in Himachal.”

Preity said that these people are real life heroes and that it was her pleasure and honour to host them at their home stadium.

“I invited them to say thank you to them for their service to society. I wanted to honour them & invite them to sit in my box with me, and enjoy a Punjab Kings game live. I’m so grateful to the Sher squad for making the match memorable & exciting for all of us. #Ting #PBKSvsLSG #Basjeetnahai @PunjabKingsIPL.”

--IANS

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