February 02, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Preity Zinta feels 'humbled & elated' with all the birthday love

Preity Zinta feels 'humbled & elated' with all the birthday love

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Elated by all the love she received on her birthday, actress Preity Zinta penned a gratitude note on social media.

The 'Veer Zaara' actress was showered with flowers, cakes, and a lot of love on her special day.

Uploading an adorable photo of herself amid snow, Preity stated on the photo-sharing app, "Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes, flowers, cake and most of all thank you so much for all the LOVE each one of you has sent my way... I’m deeply humbled & my heart is full of gratitude & happiness (sic)."

She further thanked her stars for blessing her with a strong support system that always makes her life a little better.

"I cannot thank the almighty enough for my family, friends, fans n supporters...that light up my day & life in so many magical ways. Love you all #Ting", added Preity.

A lot of Bollywood celebs used social media to wish Preity on her special day.

Her 'Armaan' co-star Anil Kapoor also compiled a special post for her, claiming that Preity's energy makes everything feel lighter.

Anil shared a few photographs from the 2003 release on the Stories section of his Instagram and penned, "Happy Birthday, @realpz...Your kindness and energy make everything feel lighter."

Anil also wished luck to Preity's IPL team, Punjab Kings, for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

"All the very best for IPL 2026, may this be your winning year," he added.

Work-wise, Preity, who has been a part of several blockbusters, will soon be making her comeback with "Lahore 1947".

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will have Sunny Deol as the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles.

Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" is set during the time of the partition of India.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Madhur Bhandarkar says the impact of 'Traffic Signal' leaves him humbled even after 19 years

Madhur Bhandarkar says the impact of 'Traffic Signal' leaves him humbled even after 19 years

‘Rainman’ R. Madhavan talks about moment that shaped opening scene of ‘Dhurandhar’

‘Rainman’ R. Madhavan talks about moment that shaped opening scene of ‘Dhurandhar’

Mona Singh on mistakes: They are lessons that help you grow as a human being

Mona Singh on mistakes: They are lessons that help you grow as a human being

EAM Jaishankar to embark on three-day US visit today

EAM Jaishankar to embark on three-day US visit today

Soundarya Rajinikanth says Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 will be a "deadly film" (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Soundarya Rajinikanth says Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 will be a "deadly film"

Hazlewood likely to miss early stage of T20 WC, Australia add Abbott as travelling reserve

Hazlewood likely to miss early stage of T20 WC, Australia add Abbott as travelling reserve

Subhash Ghai celebrates Jackie Shroff’s b’day at home, Salman Khan joins in the fun

Subhash Ghai celebrates Jackie Shroff’s b’day at home, Salman Khan joins in the fun

Sports have never really faced major issues since PM Modi took office: Ex-WFI Prez Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Sports have never really faced major issues since PM Modi took office: Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

RBI likely to refrain from another policy rate cut this week: Economists

RBI likely to refrain from another policy rate cut this week: Economists

Akshay Oberoi says working with Neeraj Pandey on his mastered genre was an ‘amazing experience.’

Akshay Oberoi says working with Neeraj Pandey on his mastered genre was an ‘amazing experience’