February 02, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

Preity Mukhundhan appreciates her 'Idhayam Murali' unit for taking care of her when she was unwell

Preity Mukhundhan appreciates her 'Idhayam Murali' unit for taking care of her when she was unwell (Photo Credit: Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram)

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Preity Mukhundan, who plays the lead along with actors Atharvaa Murali and Kayadu Lohar in director Aakash Baskaran’s eagerly-awaited romantic drama, ‘Idhayam Murali’, has now penned a post of appreciation for the members of the film's unit, saying they had taken good care of her when she was unwell.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a BTS video and several pictures shot on the sets of the film, the actress wrote, "Appreciation post for all the cuties who took care of your girl on set when i was hella sick and in vegetative state. Saved the best for the last (though we weren't talking to each other coz we were fighting)."

The film has triggered huge expectations and is among the most eagerly awaited entertainers of the year.

It may be recalled that actor Atharvaa had, at the time of the film's title launch, dedicated this film to all those in one-side love.

Participating in the title launch event that was held at the premises of the St Joseph’s Institute of Technology in Chennai, Atharvaa, who plays the role of Idhayam Murali in the film, had asked the gathering of students, “How many of you are in one-side love?”

He then went on to say, “To be honest, the joy, the sadness, the disappointment that one experiences in one-side love is much more significant than what one experiences in a double-side love relationship and is unforgettable in life. We wanted to showcase all this and dedicate a film to one-side love.”

The title of the film, ‘Idhayam Murali’, reminds one of the cult classic ‘Idhayam’, which happens to be one of the biggest hits of actor Atharvaa’s father, Murali.

Speaking about the title, Atharvaa had said, “We did not keep this title ‘Idhayam Murali’ for the sake of my dad. In the film, I have an Idhayam Murali within me. I have a one-side love. Likewise, I know there must be an Idhayam Murali in all of you. As they say in this film, beyond Laila- Majnu, Romeo-Juliet, if there is recognition for one-side love, it is Idhayam Murali. So, very happy to have done this film.I dedicate this film to all the one-side lovers out here.”

The teaser of the film showed Atharvaa playing a character called Idhayam Murali in the film. It begins with Atharvaa sitting in the US and watching a video of a friend of his proposing to his girlfriend. Just as he finishes watching the clip, he receives a call from his uncle, asking him where he is as all the guests for his wedding have arrived and are enquiring about him. Idhayaa tells him that he is in New York. His uncle, shocked by the response, asks him to return to India. Idhayaa says he will head to the airport immediately to which his uncle says that he will stay on line till he boards a plane back home…

One of south India’s top music directors Thaman returns to acting with this film. Thaman was last seen as a hero in director Shankar’s much talked about film ‘Boys’. Interestingly, Thaman has also scored the music for this film.

Apart from Atharvaa, Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Thaman, the film will also feature Natty, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid, Angeline, Pragya, Sudhakar and Yashashree among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing is by Pradeep E Ragav. Senthilkumar Kesavan has co-directed this film which has dialogues by Ramanagirivasan, Aakash Baskaran and Dravid Selvam.

--IANS

Mkr/

