March 14, 2026 3:46 PM हिंदी

India's $250 million line of credit helps boost yields at Kenya farms: Report

India's $250 million line of credit helps boost yields at Kenya farms: Report

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Precision agriculture is helping millions of Kenyan small land holders boost yields as the country cuts fertiliser waste and spot nutrient gaps through satellite data, drones and AI tools, a new report has said, adding that a $250 million line of credit from India routed via EXIM Bank for hand tractors and smart irrigation is the game-changer for the country.

An opinion piece from India Narrative, written by a Kenyan agronomist, said that satellite data from the Kenya Space Agency enables farmers to "monitor soil humidity, spot nutrient gaps and pinpoint pests with accuracy, cutting water and fertiliser waste by up to 30 per cent."

Drones are being rolled out in the country by its Ministry of Agriculture, to scan soil health in real-time, enabling targeted sprays that curb outbreaks early and boost yields, the report noted.

"In western Kenya, startups like DigiFarm and Kipkebe have piloted drone spraying on tea estates, halving application time and costs," the report said.

AI chatbots provide tailored advice on fertilizers and pests via mobile as well as image recognition for instant disease diagnosis.

These tools empower 5 million Kenyan smallholders, who farm 75 per cent of arable land, to fight soil degradation and erratic rains, it said.

"Kenya offered land for Indian companies to grow millets under cooperative models, blending expertise to diversify beyond maize and staples," the report noted.

The report said Kenyan agriculture is powered by 30 per cent motorised power versus Vision 2030’s 50 per cent target, but momentum is building.

It cited a $250 million line of credit from India routed via EXIM Bank for hand tractors and smart irrigation.

“Today, agriculture in Kenya employs over 70 per cent of our rural workforce and fuels 30 per cent of our GDP. We stand at a crossroads, propelled by tech innovations that promise resilience amid climate chaos,” the agronomist said.

The report also mentioned challenges such as high costs sidelining youth, while digital literacy and rural internet connectivity lags. "Only scalable, affordable tech, like drone rentals or shared tractors, will stick," it added.

—IANS

aar/na

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