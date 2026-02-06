February 06, 2026 10:13 AM हिंदी

Prayer is America’s superpower: Trump

Washington, Feb 6 (IANS) Donald Trump told lawmakers and religious leaders that faith is central to America’s strength, declaring that “prayer is America’s superpower” as he addressed the National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump said religion is returning to public life after years of decline. He credited his administration with defending religious liberty and restoring faith to the national conversation.

“This is a beautiful American tradition,” he said. “It’s a true honor to be here.”

The president blended humor with sharp political attacks. He accused the media of misrepresenting his remarks and said Democrats oppose religion, voter identification laws and prayer in schools.

“I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat,” Trump said.

He pointed to what he described as rising church attendance, record Bible sales and increased military recruitment as signs of a national revival. Trump said young Americans are attending church at nearly twice the rate of four years ago.

“Prayer strengthens. Prayer heals. Prayer empowers,” he said. “Prayer saves.”

Trump announced plans for a nationwide religious gathering on May 17, 2026. He said Americans would be invited to the National Mall to “rededicate America as one nation under God.”

He highlighted several actions aimed at religious conservatives. They included new federal guidance protecting prayer in public schools, rolling back restrictions on political speech by religious leaders, and creating a White House Faith Office.

Trump also defended policies barring transgender athletes from women’s sports and cutting federal funding to schools that promote gender ideology. He said his administration reinstated service members discharged over religious objections to vaccine mandates.

On foreign policy, Trump said peace depends on strength. He warned that attacks on Christians abroad would trigger a forceful US response.

“When Christians come under attack, they know what’s coming,” he said.

He cited US strikes against ISIS-linked militants in Nigeria and said his administration is confronting anti-Christian bias at home and overseas.

Trump also praised what he called gains in energy production, investment and crime reduction. He said tougher law enforcement made Washington safer and restored public confidence.

Trump closed with stories of faith and survival. He urged Americans to see religion as essential to unity and peace. “Blessed are the peacemakers,” he said. “But peace comes through strength.”

