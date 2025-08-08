Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja heap praise on ‘brilliant, marvellous’ Rajat Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Acclaimed actors Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja, who are gearing up for the release of “Saare Jahan Se Accha”, have heaped praise on Rajat Kapoor, who plays a spymaster in the series.

Talking about working with Rajat Kapoor, known for his masterful acting skills, Pratik told IANS: “It’s amazing. Lots to learn and that minimalistic approach towards a performance that’s brilliant. He doesn’t do much and that’s the biggest thing that he does.”

“Everytime I have performed with him. Very easy to work with, the way he interprets lines, dialogues, scenes between the lines also . He actually flows like water.”

Sunny, who did not get to share screen space with Rajat in the series, said he did interact with Rajat and loves him as a performer.

“He just camouflages himself into the character and he is just Kao. You don't see anybody else. I think he does it brilliantly and he looks effortless but I think there’s a lot of work that goes behind and that he does which we don't know… But I want to know that. He is absolutely marvelous.”

“Saare Jahan Se Accha” follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

Rajat Kapoor started out in Parallel Cinema, making his debut in the 1989 Kumar Shahani film Khayal Gatha. He made his full-length directorial debut with Private Detective: Two Plus Two Plus One, which had Irrfan Khan and Naseeruddin Shah in minor roles.

He got his big mainstream break-in Dil Chahta Hai, as Preity Zinta's character's uncle. He received international attention in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding. Since then, he has written, directed, and appeared in many films. He played Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a UK television film The Last Days of the Raj in 2007.

