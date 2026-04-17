Pratik Gandhi opens up on his parental anxieties with regards to on-screen work

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is known for his work in ‘Madgaon Express’, ‘Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story’, ‘Mitron’ and others, has spoken up on his parental anxieties vis-a-vis his profession.

The actor recently attended a special event for Netflix, and offered a refreshing and grounded perspective on navigating the digital world with his 12-year-old daughter. He opened up about the evolving journey of parenting in a digital-first world, emphasising that active participation and engagement, rather than just restriction, are key to a healthy digital upbringing.

The actor shared how his daughter often seeks his guidance on content ratings, leading to a rule of ‘context over control’.

He said, “My daughter always asks me, ‘Baba, whatever that you're shooting, is it okay if I watch. So (I tell her) if I sit with you, you can watch because I can set a context for you to understand”.

He also spoke about the power of using content as a communication bridge, as he shared, “Stories are the strongest tool that we have to communicate anything we want without sounding preachy”.

When asked if his parenting has changed the way he views his career, he shared, “It's a constant negotiation that I keep doing with myself. As an actor, I'm not supposed to judge the character, I'm supposed to create it for people to interpret. But as a father, I do think about how my daughter and her friends will process it”, he added.

The curated panel on ‘Raising Screen Smart Families’ brought together actor Pratik Gandhi along with Mahima Kaul, Director, Global Affairs, Netflix India, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India; and child psychologist Dr. Shwetambara Sabharwal.

--IANS

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