Prasanna: Ajith sir inspired me to pursue my dreams of being a commercial pilot, AI expert (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Prasanna, who is known for his outstanding performances in a number of Tamil films, is now looking to realise two of his long pending dreams-- that of becoming a commercial pilot and an AI expert, thanks to the inspiration he received from actor Ajith Kumar.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Prasanna, who acted with Ajith Kumar in 'Good, Bad, Ugly' said, "This year is going to be very different for me. I have dug out two of the wishes that have been on my bucket list for a long time and am realising them."

"It was my dream to become a pilot when I was in school. Then, after pursuing acting as a serious career, somehow, I put it on the backburner. Now, I have got another opportunity to realise that dream. So, I am working on that as well," the actor said.

"Probably, this time, next year, I would have finished my flight school lessons and would have got my commercial pilot licence also. I would like to thank Ajith sir because he might be an actor and he might be pursuing a serious career but he made me realise that you can make time to pursue your passion as well," he hoped.

Prasanna further said, "When I was working on 'Good Bad Ugly' with Ajith sir, there was one thing that stood out about him for me. The kind of time, effort and passion that he has put into motor racing was very inspiring. I took that inspiration from him and realised that I needn't stick to just acting and that I could also simultaneously also pursue my other dreams."

Talking about his decision to also simultaneously pursue his dream of becoming an AI expert, Prasanna said, "Since Covid, I wanted to study something that would equip me as more than just an actor. So, I had been studying up about AI at a periphery level and that created an interest in me to study AI at a deeper level."

"I was looking for the right platform. That is when I met a friend called Sukumar, who runs an online institute to teach cloud computing. For the past five, six years they have been teaching people both in India and overseas. In fact, top professionals from leading companies have been doing courses with Ekas Cloud. So, when this thing came up, I was curious as it has been 20 years since I got out of college. Initially, I was skeptical if I would be able to cope up and if I would have to start from the basics. I took a couple of orientation classes and it made me very comfortable. So, it's been one and a half months since I took up cloud computing and AI now. I plan to take a number of exams including AWS, which is by Amazon. Then, after that certification, I am planning to pursue Azure also," he explained.

--IANS

mkr/