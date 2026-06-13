June 13, 2026 1:53 PM हिंदी

Pranit More apologises over viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ clip, says ‘I feel I deserve this hate'

Pranit More apologises over viral ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ clip, says ‘I feel I deserve this hate'

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Amid mounting criticism online over the viral "Rs 370 Biryani" clip, stand-up comedian Pranit More on Saturday issued an apology, saying he deserved the backlash and requesting people to give him one more chance.

In a video shared on Instagram, More said: "I wanted to talk to all of you about this, but my Instagram account was suspended. You have seen the crowd-work video circulating on social media, and I have been receiving a lot of hate because of it."

The comedian admitted that he made a mistake by not intervening when inappropriate remarks were made during the performance.

"I feel I deserve this hate. During the crowd-work session, the man made several derogatory comments. Everyone was laughing, and I, too, got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment. I believe it was my biggest mistake. I could have taken a stand at that moment, but I did not," he said.

More acknowledged that his reaction gave the remarks a platform and allowed the situation to escalate.

"I gave those comments a platform, and things escalated from there. I want to apologise to everyone who was hurt by this. Whatever legal proceedings are underway, I am cooperating with the authorities. I request all of you to give me one chance. I will become a better human being. This has been a learning experience for me as well. I am working on myself and my content, and you will see that reflected in my future work," he added.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned More and web developer Himanshu Jangra over remarks allegedly made during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram. The commission stated that the comments appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

The controversy erupted after Jangra recounted an incident during the show involving a date on which he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. According to the account, when the woman later asked him to drop her off at home, he allegedly sought sexual favours in return for the money he had spent. More was seen laughing at the remark during the performance.

Amid the growing backlash, a Gurugram-based firm also terminated Jangra’s employment over the controversial "Rs 370 biryani" remark.

--IANS

jk/vd

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