Pramod Bhagat shines with triple gold and at Abia Para Badminton International

Abia, Oct 6 (IANS) Ace Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat continued his outstanding form at the 1st Abia Para Badminton International 2025, securing three gold medals and reaffirming his dominance in the global para badminton circuit.

Bhagat won the men’s singles SL3 title, defeating compatriot Mantu Kumar in a thrilling final by 21-7, 9-21, 21-9. Showing his trademark composure and tactical brilliance, Bhagat bounced back strongly after losing the second game to secure victory in three games.

He then teamed up with Sukant Kadam to secure another gold by winning the men’s doubles, defeating Peru’s Gerson Jair Vargas Lostaunaul and Diana Rojas Golac in straight sets, 21-13, 21-17. The duo’s smooth coordination and aggressive style proved too powerful for their opponents.

Bhagat's third gold came in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, partnering with Arati Patil to secure another exciting final victory, further reinforcing his position as India’s most decorated para badminton star.

Speaking after his triple-gold-winning performance, Bhagat said, "Every victory motivates me to push my limits further. Competing at this level and bringing glory to India is always special. I’m proud of the hard work and the support team behind these wins."

Bhagat's partner in doubles, Sukant Kadam, also expressed delight at their performance, saying, "Playing alongside Pramod always pushes me to bring my best game. Our understanding on court has grown stronger with every match. This win gives us great confidence for upcoming international events."

Apart from Bhagat and Kadam’s outstanding performance, several Indian shuttlers impressed across various categories. Ranjit Singh secured three bronze medals — in men’s singles WH1, men’s doubles WH1-WH2 (with Paramjit Singh), and mixed doubles WH1-WH2 (with Shabana).

Nurul Hossain Khan won silver in men’s singles WH2, while Uma Sarkar clinched silver in women’s singles SL3. The duo of Arati Patil and Uma Sarkar secured bronze in women’s doubles SL3-SU5.

Other strong performances included bronze medals for Nilesh Gaikwad in men’s SL4, Kanak Singh Jadaun in women’s SL4, and a complete Indian sweep in men’s singles SU5, where Karan Paneer, Rahul Vimal, and Sativada secured gold, silver, and bronze, respectively.

Bhagat’s triple triumph and India’s medal haul highlight the nation’s rising dominance in para badminton, setting a confident tone for the upcoming international season.

