Pragya Jaiswal shares unseen BTS pictures of 1st anniversary of ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Pragya Jaiswal is celebrating 1 year of the release of her Hindi film ‘Khel Khel Mein’. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of BTS pictures from the shooting of the film.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing for the camera with her co-stars including Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan and Vaani Kapoor.

She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, talking about her experience. She wrote, “Can’t believe it’s already been a year since Khel Khel Mein released One of the most fun and exciting films I’ve ever been a part of, with one of the most amazing teams and set”.

Expressing gratitude towards the filmmakers and the cast, she shared, “A huge thank you to #MudassarAziz for believing in me and trusting me to be your Naina. Beyond grateful to have shared this journey with an incredible set of co-actors @akshaykumar @taapsee @fardeenfkhan @vaanikapoor @ammyvirk @adityaseal Thank you for the experience, the learning and all the laughter. Thank you @ashwinvarde Sir for being our rock”.

“And of course to the audience, thank you for showering us with so much love over the past year for KKM. To the entire KKM family (the absolute best), Thank You”, she added.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ was directed by Mudassar Aziz, and is a remake of the 2016 Italian film ‘Perfect Strangers’.

Pragya’s portrayal of Naina in the film received a lot of appreciation. Her effortless ability to capture both the joy and pain of her character struck a deep chord with the audience, making Naina’s journey unforgettable. As Naina, her emotional depth and natural presence stood out, earning her both audience affection and critical appreciation.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ clashed the swords with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Stree 2’ at the box-office.

--IANS

aa/