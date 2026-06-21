Dharmendra Pradhan helps Bengal girl with broken ribs appear in NEET UG re-exam

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday helped a critically injured NEET UG aspirant appear for the examination in Kolkata with special arrangements -- a move that drew appreciation from the candidate’s family.

Shrishti Dubey appeared for the examination at Binodini Girls High School in Dhakuria, Kolkata, in a separate room with medical support and a standby ambulance at the examination centre following Pradhan’s intervention, an official said.

As she began writing the examination, Pradhan called Shrishti’s father and inquired about his daughter’s condition and progress.

Shreeram Shiwji Dubey, a primary school teacher, thanked the Union Minister for his assistance.

“It is all because of you that my daughter is giving the exam,” he said, expressing his gratitude.

The student’s mother also thanked the Minister for coming to her daughter’s aid after she met with an accident on June 14.

“We had given up hope that she would ever be able to give the exam. The doctors encouraged us to submit a special application seeking permission for her to appear in the exam in hospital attire and with medical attachments,” she said.

Pradhan expressed hope that Shrishti would perform well and make her parents proud by becoming a doctor.

“I will try and meet you when I come to Kolkata,” Pradhan told Dubey over the phone.

Earlier, in his request to Pradhan, the student’s father said: “Sir, my daughter Shrishti Dubey (Roll No. 460xxxxxxx) is supposed to appear for the NEET examination on June 21, 2026, at Binodini Girls High School, Dhakuria, Centre Code: 4608306.”

“She underwent a major road traffic accident on June 14, where nine of her ribs were broken and she suffered severe lung injuries. She underwent major vascular surgery and was under artificial ventilation. She has now been extubated and is in a state of recovery. She is determined to appear for the NEET examination and needs your support,” Dubey said.

“Sir, ILS Hospital will provide the necessary medical support, including a doctor, paramedics and other required arrangements. I request you to please allow my daughter to sit for the examination,” he said.

“It will be a great help if you inform the centre to provide her with a seating space, a chair and a table on the ground floor, as she will be in hospital attire, and to allow her to carry necessary medical attachments such as a chest drain,” he added.

More than 20 lakh students across the country appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday under multi-layered security arrangements put in place by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The re-examination was necessitated following the cancellation of the May 3 examination due to alleged irregularities.

--IANS

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