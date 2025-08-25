Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu's film goes on floors with pooja in Dubai

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) A film featuring one of Tamil cinema's most loved comedy pairs -- Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu -- went on floors with a traditional pooja in Dubai on Monday.

Directed by Sam Rodrigues, the film is to be produced by KRG Kannan Ravi and co-produced by Deepak Ravi.

Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva will be seen together in a film after almost 25 years. Needless to say, the project has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva have delivered several superhit comedy entertainers together. Some of them include 'Kadhalan', 'Engal Anna', 'Manadhai Thirudivittai', 'Mr Romeo' and 'Love Birds'.

The yet-to-be-titled project, which is tentatively being referred to as 'Production No. 4', will have music by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Sources present at the inaugural function in Dubai said that producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, actor Jiiva, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and director Nitish Sahadev were among those who graced the occasion.

Those in the know say that the film, which is to be directed by Sam Rodrigues, will be a full fledged action-adventure that will have all the trademark elements of a proper Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu film.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematographer Vignesh Vasu cranking the camera. Action sequences for the film are to be choreographed by one of the best in business, Peter Hein. Editing for the film will be by Antony.

Actor Bablu Prithiviraj, whose performance in the recently released Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Ace' came in for praise, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film.

Sources say that shooting for the film will commence in November this year. They also add that the unit hopes to complete the shoot of the entire film in a single schedule.

Kannan Ravi is to produce this film under his well known banner of KRG Productions.

