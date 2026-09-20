Powerful symbol of trust, confidence and friendship: Japan’s Air Chief soars in Tejas

Jodhpur, Sep 20 (IANS) Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita said his flight in India's indigenous fighter aircraft, Tejas, is not only a valuable experience but also a powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship.

The Air Chief made the remarks at the second edition of the bilateral air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the JASDF, Exercise Veer Guardian-2026, which is being conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal A.P. Singh and General Morita flew in the Tejas, showcasing the growing defence and aerial cooperation between the two countries.

“I will remember it not only as a truly valuable experience, but also as a powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship”, General Takehiro Morita said while speaking during the joint press interaction.

“Our partnership has progressed beyond simply conducting exercises together to refine our tactical capabilities at a practical level. Through increasingly sophisticated training, our two air forces have advanced our cooperation. These efforts strengthen our capability to contribute to peace and stability, and over time help strengthen regional deterrents. Japan and India share that common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

He further said that the sophistication of the bilateral exercises reflects both the maturity of the partnership and shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The range of activities includes exercises, exchanges at every level from senior leadership to subject matter experts and possibly co-operation in the space domain.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh welcomed General Morita and his contingent to India. Speaking about the partnership between the two Air Forces, the CAS said: “It is a partnership built on mutual respect, professional trust, and shared commitment to peace and stability; And India and Japan share a vision of a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific”.

He further added that the synergy achieved by both Air Forces was akin to Kizuna. Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people, close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. He described it as “A bond that grows stronger through shared experiences, mutual respect, and collaboration”.

While mentioning General Morita's sortie in the Tejas formation, the CAS said: “I will say that the defence aviation industry and R&D are now set to hit much higher heights.”

He further described it as a “very clear example of how much faith and trust you have in the homegrown Indian aircraft”.

--IANS

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