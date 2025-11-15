November 15, 2025 12:29 AM हिंदी

Post production work of Arulnithi, Mamta Mohandas-starrer 'My Dear Sister' on the verge of completion

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the post-production work of director Prabhu Jayaram's upcoming entertainer 'My Dear Sister', featuring actors Arulnithi and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, is now on the verge of completion.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms, is being directed by Prabhu Jayaram who had made an impression with his debut film 'Yennanga Saar Unga Sattam'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Arulnithi, known for his content-driven roles, and Mamtha Mohandas, celebrated for her versatility and depth, play siblings in the film.

"The duo portray a brother-sister relationship central to the film’s emotional core," says a source, who goes on to add that apart from Arulnithi and Mamta Mohandas, the film will also feature Arun Pandian and Meenakshi Govindarajan in pivotal roles.

Music director Nivas Prassana, who is riding a success wave with his latest offering 'Bison' going on to emerge a superhit, is the music director of this film. The film will feature seven songs.

The project was officially announced through a captivating visual promo, capturing a light-hearted tug-of-war between the two leads, an unscripted, spontaneous moment filmed on set. The video not only reflects their natural chemistry but also subtly hints at the playful conflict and emotional resonance that form the heart of 'My Dear Sister'.

Says director Prabhu Jayaram, “The film’s narrative centres on the ideological clash between the protagonist Pachai Krishnan, a staunch male chauvinist, and his elder sister Nirmala Devi, a committed feminist. The concept behind the visual promos draws inspiration from real-life light-hearted exchanges between Arulnithi and Mamtha Mohandas on the shooting sets. These moments have been subtly woven into the promotional material, reflecting the essence of their on-screen character dynamics in an indirect yet engaging manner."

Sources say the post-production work of the film is on the verge of completion. The first look of the film that was released on Friday shows the siblings having the same weight. That they point out will be the essence of the film.

