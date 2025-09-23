September 23, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Poonam Pandey dropped from Mandodari's role in Ramleela, announces Luv Kush Ramlila Committee

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Poonam Pandey will no longer be a part of the world-famous Luv Kush Ramlila to be held at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi this year.

The actress was earlier supposed to essay the role of Mandodari, Raavan’s wife. The committee announced this decision after receiving objections from various sections of society. Committee President Arjun Kumar and General Secretary Subhash Goyal stated that Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee’s invitation.

However, after her name was announced, several institutions and groups raised objections. According to the committee, her playing Mandodari could hinder the core purpose of the Ramlila, which is to spread the message of Lord Shri Ram to society. Therefore, the committee unanimously decided that the role of Mandodari will instead be performed by another artist this year.

The committee further extended best wishes for Poonam Pandey’s future and expressed hope that she would understand and accept this decision.

On the 22nd of September, Poonam had shared a video talking about her participation in the Luv Kush Ram Leela this year.

In the clip, Poonam was heard saying, "In Delhi's Red Fort, the world-famous Love Kush Ram Leela, I am getting an opportunity to play the role of Mandodari. I am very excited and very happy.” Poonam, highlighting the importance of the role, said, “Mandodari is a very important role, a very important character. Mandodari was Ravan's wife. I am looking forward to playing this beautiful character.”

She also shared that she will be fasting for nine days to keep her mind and body clean. “I have also decided that, since Navratri starts tomorrow, I am planning to fast for 9 days so that my body and mind remain more cleansed, and I can play this beautiful character well. Jai Shri Ram,” she revealed. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), earlier last week, had objected to Poonam Pandey portraying Mandodari, Raavan's wife in the Ramleela.

The organisation claimed her controversial public image was objectionable due to her stunts, like the 2011 promise to strip if India won the ODI World Cup and the 2024 fake death announcement, claiming that such acts could hurt the sentiments of devotees.

This year's Ramleela, beginning on September 22 at the Red Fort, will feature actors such as Arya Babbar as Ravan, Kinshuk Vaidya as Ram, Rini Arya as Sita, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as Parashurama.

