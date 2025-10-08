Pooja Hegde wraps up night shoot, gears up for early flight home

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde shared that she wrapped up a hectic night shoot and is now all set for an early morning flight back home. She went on to reveal her plans and said that she is “ready to call it a night”.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a selfie. In the image, the actress looked tired as she was all curled up in a wrap sitting in the backseat of the car.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Wednesday 6.46 AM. Night shoots and an extremely early flight later on my way home and ready to call it a night.”

The actress did not share any details about what she was shooting for or where the shoot location was.

Meanwhile, Pooja was recently seen in a song titled “Monica” from the recently released film “Coolie.”

“Coolie” is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

The film features actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, revolves around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). She will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in January 2025.

She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

--IANS

dc/