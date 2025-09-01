Pooja Hegde takes break on ‘sick days’, says rest was all she needed to recover

September 01, 2025 10:10 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde shared that she was under the weather but is now on the mend, as all she needed was a good “rest” for recovery.

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a picture spending a cosy evening with her pet French bulldog on her balcony, wrapped in a blanket. The actress could be seen cuddling her furry friend for extra comfort.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sick days. Some rest and recovering was all that was needed.”

On the acting front, the actress was recently seen in a song titled “Monica” from the recently released film “Coolie.”

“Coolie” is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

The film features actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years.

The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, revolves around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

She will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, as well as KVN's first Tamil language production.

The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in January 2025.

