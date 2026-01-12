Pooja Hegde recalls the 'Butta Bomma' fever as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo rings 6 years

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" completed 6 years of release on Monday. Marking the film’s 6th anniversary, Pooja took a moment to look back at the iconic hit number from the movie, "Butta Bomma".

Pooja took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself alongside Allu Arjun shooting the viral chartbuster, reminiscing about the 'Butta Bomma fever!'

She also wished her InstaFam a ‘Happy AVPL Day everyone’.

With movie buffs loving Pooja and AA's crackling chemistry, "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the time of its release. It further became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2020 and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2020.

Made under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas, the project further stars Jayaram, Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Samuthirakani, Navdeep, Sunil, Harsha Vardhan, and Govind Padmasoorya in crucial roles.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" shares the tale of Bantu, a young man who, while growing up, endured constant criticism from his father. However, his world is changed forever after learning that he was switched at birth.

The movie has also been remade in Hindi with the title "Shehzada", featuring Kartik Aaryan.

Up next, Pooja will be a part of the forthcoming romantic comedy, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

With Varun Dhawan as the lead, the film will also see Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in significant roles, along with others.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is scheduled for a big-screen release on 5th June.

For the unversed, "Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai" is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Her lineup further includes #DQ41 with Dulquer Salmaan and "Kanchana 4" with Raghava Lawrence.

--IANS

pm/