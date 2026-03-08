T20 WC: Weather and pitch conditions for India-New Zealand final

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) When two cricketing giants meet in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, India stand on the cusp of a record third title, while New Zealand eye their maiden crown.

India have never beaten New Zealand in T20 World Cups, and the recent history of ICC events in Ahmedabad hasn’t been kind to the Men in Blue. Can India become the first team to win back-to-back titles?

Notably, India are chasing a few firsts in the summit clash, as they are aiming to become the first host team to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to defend the title, and the first to win three T20 World Cup titles.

Ahmedabad weather forecast for IND-NZ final

The weather in Ahmedabad on the day of the final is expected to be very hot and dry. According to AccuWeather, there will be hazy sunshine and no chance of rain.

The temperature during the day may range from 34°C to 41°C, and the evening will also stay warm, around 30°C. Since no rain is predicted, fans can expect the full match without any weather interruptions.

Pitch report for IND-NZ final

The match will likely be a high-scoring contest. Such is the nature of the pitch, a mix of red and black soil, and it appears full of runs. There is no better opportunity for India to end the losing streak against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

But more than the pitch, the players will be worried about the wetness on the field. Dew has affected the outcomes of several matches in this World Cup, and it would hardly be fitting for a World Cup final to be decided by the flip of a coin, with the captain winning the toss opting to bowl.

This is the third ICC finals in three different formats over the last six years between India and New Zealand - 2021 World Test Championship, 2025 Champions Trophy (ODI) and 2026 T20 World Cup. New Zealand have a 2-1 record over India in the lCC tournament finals; they won the Champions Trophy 2000 and World Test Championships Final 2021 before losing the Champions Trophy last year.

India have made it to the final for the fourth time in T20 World Cups, the most for any team. Six of the previous nine T20 WC finals have been won by the chasing side, of the other three, two were by India: 2007 and 2024 (both last-over finishes.)

India vs New Zealand final

Date & Time: India will face New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST).

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app

