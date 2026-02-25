Pooja Hegde gets back to work after returning from travel

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde is back in the bay and has dived straight into work after wrapping up her recent travel.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph. It featured the actress in her vanity van all dolled up as she took a mirror selfie. She also re-shared a picture with celebrated photographer Avinash Gowarikar.

For the caption, the actress, who recently attended the live concert by American singer-songwriter John Mayer, wrote: “Back home and back to shoot.”

Pooja did not divulge details about what she was shooting for.

It was earlier in February, when the actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from the show, admitting she has been “fan girling” over the Grammy-winning musician John Mayer for years and still can’t believe she finally got to see him perform live.

Pooja took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of images and videos from the concert and captioned it with: “Can’t believe I’ve finally seen him live”, “Bucket list (done)”, “Fan girling for LIFE” and “Need to do this again.”

Pooja was last seen in a song titled “Monica” from the recently released film “Coolie.”

“Coolie” is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

The film features actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, revolves around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). She will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth.

She will next be seen in Jana Nayagan directed by H. Vinoth. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before he enters politics, as well as KVN's first Tamil language production.

She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

--IANS

dc/