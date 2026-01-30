January 30, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Pooja Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan highlight the problem of ‘never ending and risky road construction’

Pooja Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan highlight the problem of ‘never ending road construction’ former calls city ‘unlivable’

Mumbai Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt has taken to her social media to voice strong concern over the worsening living conditions in Bandra in suburban Mumbai,, calling the place “unlivable” amid never ending construction, dust and pollution.

Taking to social media, Pooja wrote, “Bandra is unlivable. Smog. Dust. Roads an absolute mess. Can barely breathe if one steps outside. Meanwhile construction work continues with zero safety protocol. Contractors don’t even spray the roads to control the dust emission. When will this end?”

Adding much weight to the concern, actress Soha Ali Khan, who also resides in Bandra, shared a picture on her social media account that captured the harsh ground reality. The picture shared by Soha shows her young daughter Inaaya watching the unchecked construction of the roads as she stands carefully on a muddy, broken road lined with barricades, debris and other construction material.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress has always been vocal about issues pertaining to the society and has called out authorities over the same. Earlier, Pooja had used social media to raise her voice against the pitiful condition of the Mumbai roads, especially in the Bandra region, where the roads are full of potholes.

She had further also questioned the logic behind blocking major roads of the area for months in the name of repair, while the roads are still riddled with potholes.

The 'Sadak' actress had taken to her social media account and vented out her anger, saying: “The city of Mumbai, especially Bandra, is in a very bad condition. Potholes everywhere. Is this why the majority of the roads were shut or blocked for months on end in the guise of repair work? When will this apathy end?”

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader (Photo: IANS)

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan (File image)

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report (File image)

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw