Politics of vengeance: Congress slams ED chargesheet against Robert Vadra, arrest of Baghel’s son

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government on Friday, accusing it of misusing central agencies for “political vengeance” following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) latest chargesheet naming Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate denounced the move as an act of political vendetta and questioned the credibility and timing of the ED’s action.

Speaking to IANS, Supriya Shrinate said, “The politics of vengeance has perhaps never been this blatant. Eleven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, if there’s one case that has been pursued with relentless obsession, it’s this one. Yet, it has taken the ED 11 years to file a chargesheet—despite court stays, FIRs, commissions, and reconstituted inquiries, none of which found any fault in the original case.”

She argued that the BJP's real intent is not justice, but to intimidate Priyanka Gandhi and her family.

“If the BJP thinks this will scare Priyanka, they’re mistaken. Priyanka Gandhi is not someone who will bow down to such tactics. She isn’t running away—she’s standing firm and will respond in her own fearless way.”

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi came out in support of his brother-in-law, terming the chargesheet the result of a “ten-year witch hunt”. He posted on X, “I stand with Robert, Priyanka, and their children as they face yet another politically motivated attack. The truth will prevail.”

Shrinate accused the BJP of weaponising institutions like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to pursue political opponents.

“These agencies have been reduced to the BJP’s private hit squad. They are no longer independent—they're tools of intimidation. If any agency dares to ask real questions, they are shut down or ignored,” she added.

She further questioned the ED’s success rate.

“In 98 per cent of the cases filed against opposition leaders in the last 11 years, there have been no convictions. So, what is the credibility of these agencies? What do they actually achieve beyond media headlines?”

Shrinate also reacted to the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam.

“When you can’t target the leader, you go after their sons, daughters, husbands, or wives. This is not justice—this is vendetta. People with actual criminal records are welcomed into the BJP and given clean chits. That’s the real washing machine here,” she said.

Shrinate also responded to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) announcement that it was no longer part of the INDIA bloc, the opposition alliance formed to counter the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“This is a matter for senior leadership who manage floor coordination in Parliament. But what I can say is that there is a major INDIA bloc meeting happening soon. All parties that believe in the Constitution and are committed to protecting democracy are coming together. No one will be forced to join, but those who care about saving the soul of this country are welcome,” she added.

Shrinate further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Bihar on Friday, where he promised to develop Motihari like Mumbai and Gaya like Gurugram.

“God forbid Motihari becomes like Gurugram. In Gurugram, roads have become swimming pools, potholes have swallowed up streets, and rainwater is flooding homes. Is that the model he wants to replicate?”

She continued her attack by questioning the PM’s silence on pressing law-and-order issues in Bihar.

“In his 35-minute speech, did the Prime Minister say a single word about the murders happening in broad daylight in Bihar? Did he mention the complete collapse of law and order? Did he speak about the fraudulent electoral practices being carried out under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, where Block Level Officers (BLOs) are deleting genuine voters’ names, especially those of minorities? Not a word,” she said.

“It takes courage and morality to speak on such matters. PM Modi lacks both,” Shrinate added.

She also took aim at the Prime Minister’s remarks regarding Operation Sindoor and national security.

“Now, PM Modi wants credit for Operation Sindoor. But since you brought it up, 88 days have passed since the Pahalgam terror attack. Where are the arrests? What justice has been delivered to the families who lost their loved ones? Why haven’t the perpetrators been caught?”

“You claim to stand with the daughters of this country. Then why haven’t you responded to those who have lost their husbands and fathers in the Pahalgam attack? They are asking for justice, but your silence is deafening,” she concluded.

--IANS

jk/uk