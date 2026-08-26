August 26, 2026 2:33 PM हिंदी

'Politically motivated, highly malicious': India denounces UN racial discrimination committee remarks

'Politically motivated, highly malicious': India denounces UN racial discrimination committee remarks (File Image)

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) India on Wednesday rejected the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination's remarks about the country, terming them "politically motivated" and "highly malicious".

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it has taken note of the statement issued by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination after India’s 11th periodic review under ICERD, held in Geneva on August 11–12.

The MEA said that it was a routine treaty-body review, and India participated in the spirit of constructive engagement. It emphasised that India's commitment to combatting racial discrimination remains unwavering.

During the review, India highlighted its constitutional safeguards, robust legal framework, pluralism and sustained efforts to protect disadvantaged communities.

"While we will respond to the Committee's observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention's mandate during the review meeting," the MEA said in a statement.

"India rejects any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves," it added.

The MEA's statement comes after the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination expressed concerns over reports of "large-scale violations" perpetrated by law enforcement officials against ethnic and ethno-religious groups, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) is the body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by its States parties.

This latest review, which took place on August 11-12, covered India’s 12th and 21st combined periodic reports submitted to CERD in 2023. Discussions covered several issues, including the institutional framework for implementing ICERD, strides made by disadvantaged groups and measures to combat prejudice and intolerance, according to the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva statement.

"The Indian delegation highlighted our pluralism; diversity; scale and complexity; constitutional and legal framework and safeguards; affirmative actions, democratic accountability; judicial remedies; targeted public policy; and sustained socio-economic development, as we continue our journey towards ensuring equality, dignity and opportunity for all Indians," the statement said.

The review demonstrated India's commitment to engaging with the international human rights framework, while continuing its efforts towards protection and promotion of human rights of all its citizens. India was actively involved in the negotiation and drafting of ICERD in the 1960s, at a time when developing countries were confronting colonialism, apartheid and racial discrimination.

--IANS

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