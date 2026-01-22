January 22, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

'Unlikely alliance' in Maharashtra: BJP and AIMIM join hands in Achalpur civic body

'Unlikely alliance' in Maharashtra: BJP and AIMIM join hands in Achalpur civic body

Amravati, Jan 22 (IANS) In a development that has stunned the political landscape in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have joined forces in local municipal bodies. This "unprecedented success" for the AIMIM in recent municipal elections has paved the way for a power-sharing arrangement with the BJP in Achalpur and Akot, sparking intense debate over ideological compromises.

In the Achalpur Municipal Council in Amravati district, the BJP and AIMIM have formed a strategic alliance to secure key positions. Despite being polar opposites in state and national politics, the two parties have come together to govern. As part of this arrangement, a member of the AIMIM has been appointed Chairman of the Education and Sports Committee.

This new alliance comprises BJP as the leading partner, AIMIM with three councillors, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) with two councillors and Independents with three councillors.

The alliance in Achalpur follows a similar controversial precedent set in the Akot municipality. Under the "Akot Vikas Manch", the local BJP leadership integrated AIMIM councillors into their governing front.

The trend has now extended to the Hivarkhed Municipal Council, where a rare tripartite synergy was witnessed. A BJP candidate for the Deputy Chairperson’s post was proposed by a Congress member and seconded by an AIMIM member. These local alliances have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP’s state leadership.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed strong displeasure, characterising these local tie-ups as “acts of indiscipline” that tarnish the party’s image. Fadnavis has reiterated that the BJP will not tolerate any alliance with the AIMIM or Congress.

The BJP state unit had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Akot MLA Prakash Bharsakale for his role in facilitating the local alliance with the AIMIM. The Chief Minister has ordered that these local arrangements be dismantled, stating: "If this has been done by the local leadership, it will have to be broken."

Despite show-cause notices being issued to the local leadership at that time, the ground reality remains unchanged.

The persistence of these alliances suggests that local power dynamics are currently trumping the official ideologies dictated by state headquarters. While local leaders argue that these alliances are necessary for development and local stability, the backlash at the state level highlights a growing rift between ground-level power equations and the ideological mandates of the party headquarters.

--IANS

sj/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services in their Elite Group C clash in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad hit centuries and put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in as replacements. IANS file photo

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi asks Bangladesh to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, says country is very safe.

No need to politicise, India is safe; Bangladesh should travel for T20 World Cup: Lalit Modi

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Industry leaders at Davos

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Global experts at Davos

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes (File image)

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes