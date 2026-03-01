Political leaders across parties react to Khamenei killing, voice alarm over escalating Israel-Iran conflict

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Strong political reactions poured in from across India on Sunday after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israel strike, with leaders condemning the attack, expressing concern over escalating Middle East tensions, and calling for restraint to prevent a wider regional conflict.

BJP Telangana Minority Morcha spokesperson Mir Firasat Ali Baqri condemned the strike and paid tribute at the Iranian Culture Office.

"An 86-year-old who was fighting for the rights of Muslims across the world... The way the US and Israel cowardly attacked him, we condemn it. I have come here to the Iranian Culture Office to pay tribute to all the martyrs on behalf of myself and the party. This is very sad news," he said.

“This is not just a loss for the entire Muslim community, but for the entire India as well. The loss that has occurred is irreparable. No amount of condemnation would be enough for this,” he added.

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj also commented on the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, linking it to what he described as the weakening of global institutions.

"When big institutions of the world fail, such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, and the Security Council, then conflicts are resolved through war," Bharadwaj said.

"And over the past few years, ever since right-wing forces have come to power in different parts of the world, institutions have deteriorated. And this has always happened," he claimed.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed concern over the scale of the developments.

“We have not seen such developments since the Second World War. Now, countries are targeting one another, and this should not escalate in the interest of humanity,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened global tensions following the high-profile strike that has sent shockwaves across the Middle East and beyond. Khamenei was killed in what has been described as a joint attack by the US and Israel, marking a potential inflexion point in Iran’s 46-year Shia-theocratic rule. Tehran’s retaliation has already triggered fresh hostilities across parts of the region.

The developments have raised fears of a broader regional conflict, with world leaders closely monitoring the situation and urging diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

--IANS

sn/vd