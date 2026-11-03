Cops step up security, crowd management in markets, railway stations across India ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Security, surveillance and crowd management measures in major markets and public places across the country have been stepped up by the police ahead of Diwali and other upcoming festivals. Additional personnel are being deployed for monitoring crowded areas and regulating traffic to ensure the safety of shoppers and commuters.

In Delhi, ACP Sonu Kumar and Sadar Bazaar SHO Sahdev Singh, along with police personnel, inspected security arrangements and conducted patrols across the crowded Sadar Bazaar market.

Kumar said the market was witnessing a significant rush ahead of Diwali, with shoppers arriving from different parts of the country, and the police had made adequate arrangements to manage the increased footfall.

“There is a huge rush in the market due to Diwali. The footfall is very high, as people from across the country come here to shop. We are fully prepared to manage the situation. We have deployed adequate police personnel at all access control points in the market,” he said.

He said vehicles were being regulated and unauthorised encroachments removed to ensure smooth movement of shoppers. Surveillance was being carried out through drones and CCTV cameras, while elevated observation platforms, known as 'machans', had also been set up at strategic locations.

“We ensure that no crowd remains static for long. The Facial Recognition System vans are deployed at major points of the market, such as Qutub Chowk and other intersections. We also conduct regular checks with the assistance of dog squads and bomb disposal teams,” Kumar said.

He added that the police held meetings with market welfare associations and other stakeholders ahead of the festive season to review security arrangements. Traders were asked to ensure that their surveillance equipment remained functional, while additional cameras were installed wherever required.

Police personnel in khaki and camouflage uniforms were deployed across markets, with several teams managing traffic and monitoring the movement of shoppers.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have also strengthened security arrangements at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station to manage the expected rush during Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Special arrangements have been made to regulate passenger movement and maintain security at the station during the festive period.

In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, City Police Commissioner Shekhar Deshmukh said elaborate security, traffic regulation and crowd management arrangements had been put in place to ensure peaceful Diwali celebrations.

He said a large number of people were expected to visit markets from nearby villages for festive shopping, prompting the police to intensify monitoring and traffic management measures.

Deshmukh said special crime prevention teams had been deployed in market areas to prevent theft and other offences. Police personnel would maintain a visible presence, while vehicle-checking points and police assistance booths had also been established at important locations.

He said arrangements were being reviewed regularly to prevent congestion and ensure that crowds and traffic were regulated on a daily basis.

The Commissioner urged people to contact the police through emergency helplines 100 or 112 in case of any emergency. He said the services were available round the clock and that the police would take appropriate legal action whenever required.

With markets, transport hubs and commercial areas expected to witness increased activity during the festive period, police and railway authorities have intensified coordination and security measures to ensure the smooth movement of people and prevent untoward incidents.

--IANS

sud/rad