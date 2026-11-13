Blast kills four of family as political conflict escalates in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Colombo, Nov 13 (IANS) Death of four people, including women and children, in an explosion in a house in Pandi village of Bagh district showcases the deepening crisis in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The blast demonstrates a political conflict that has gradually escalated over the past several months, turning the demands for basic rights into a confrontation with the State itself, a report has detailed.

The explosion took place in an area which has been at the heart of continuous mobilisation by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a movement that began over demands for lower electricity tariffs, governance reforms, economic relief and greater accountability, according to a report in Sri Lanka-based 'Daily Mirror'.

In the past few months, Bagh's villages and towns have witnessed several protests and sit-ins, transforming the district into one of the centres of political resistance in PoK. Against that backdrop, the deaths of four people from a single family assumed political significance.

JAAC accused Pakistani security forces of targeting Shakhtar Hussain, saying that a drone was used to deliver explosive device responsible for the explosion. The JAAC said Hussain's wife, his 11-year-old son, his eight-year-old daughter and their grandmother were killed in the explosion.

The JAAC's statement showcased the growing anger and frustration among people of PoK. In a statement, JAAC said that the targeting civilian population in this manner within a disputed territory constitutes a blatant violation of human life, dignity and international humanitarian law. It called for an immediate, transparent and independent probe into the blast, the report in Daily Mirror stated.

The local police has rejected the allegations and claimed that the explosion originated from the house itself. They instead claimed that the explosion demonstrated how a terrorist group was using house of civilians as operational hideouts. Such baseless claims, the report mentioned, have reinforced a growing crisis of trust in PoK.

The root of the current crisis lies in Pakistan's confrontational approach towards JAAC. In June, Pakistani authorities formally banned the JAAC under the anti-terrorism laws.

Earlier this week, the JAAC urged Pakistani authorities to immediately cease firing, the “unnecessary” use of force, and all actions aimed at intimidating civilian communities.

The remarks came after several people, including women and children, were killed and dozens of others were seriously injured after Pakistani security forces reportedly opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in the Rawalakot region of the occupied territory.

Expressing grave concern over the tense situation in Rawalakot and surrounding areas, the JAAC said, “Peaceful participants in the sit-in are not enemies; they are our own people. Firing on civilians, intimidating communities through aerial means, and any unnecessary use of force must cease immediately.”

The Committee urged the authorities to return the bodies of those killed to their families without delay and provide formal condolences and appropriate support. It also called for immediate, safe and non-discriminatory medical treatment for all injured persons, and the restoration of mobile, internet and other essential communications in PoK.

“All deaths, injuries, arrests, allegations of unlawful force, armed activity or incitement should be examined through an independent, impartial, transparent and time-bound investigation. Its procedure, jurisdiction, arrangements for preserving evidence and protecting witnesses, and deadline for publication should be defined in writing in advance. No allegation should be presented as established fact without verifiable evidence,” JAAC stated.

--IANS

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