March 20, 2026 11:44 PM हिंदी

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The office of the United News of India (UNI) located in central Delhi witnessed commotion on Friday evening as police officials, accompanied by lawyers and women personnel, moved to enforce a Delhi High Court order restricting the use of the premises ahead of its proposed sealing over alleged violations, an eyewitness said.

Visuals circulating on social media showed police personnel escorting UNI staff out of the premises, even as some employees sought clarification.

The news agency, which came under new management after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings last year, criticised the action in a post on social media.

“The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country’s oldest news agencies, has raised concerns over press freedom,” the post said.

According to sources, aware of the developments, the police action to vacate the premises was based on a court direction in a matter related to alleged violation of the terms under which the new management was granted possession of the property located on Rafi Marg.

“The Delhi High Court upheld the cancellation of land allotment made in favour of UNI,” a source said.

The court, while dismissing UNI’s petition, observed that the March 29, 2023 cancellation order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) was “fully justified and legally inevitable” in the facts of the case, the source added.

Some employees said they were not given adequate time to respond, while a police official said the management was aware of the court developments

prior to the arrival of the eviction team.

UNI, founded in 1959, has its headquarters in a multi-acre British-era bungalow on Rafi Marg in the national capital, near Patel Chowk Metro station.

--IANS

rch/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Phurba Lachenpa resolute Mumbai defence shut out Mohun Bagan Super Giant to go top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Lachenpa, resolute Mumbai defence shut out Mohun Bagan to go top

MJ Daffue and Rashid Khan share two-stroke advantage on Day 2 of the DP World PGTI Open at Classic Golf and Country Club in Nuh (Haryana) on Friday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Open 2026: Daffue and Khan share two-stroke advantage on Day 2

The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: KKR

IPL 2026: The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says KKR captain Rahane

Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

Formula 1: Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

Gujarat: Surat airport adds laptop workstations to enhance productivity for business travellers

Gujarat: Surat airport adds laptop workstations to enhance productivity for business travellers

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna storm ahead as women’s singles semifinals line-up takes shape in the Indian Open 2026 squash championship being played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: JSW Sport

Indian Open squash: Anahat, Tanvi storm ahead as semi-final line-up takes shape

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest individual score in the format. Photo credit: GCA's Instagram handle

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls, in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest score in the format

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana