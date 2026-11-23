Kyiv, Nov 23 (IANS) Ukrainian forces sank Russian corvette Merkury and hit the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA off the coast of Libya using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defence Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today - the targets we set were achieved," Zelensky posted on X.

The Ukrainian President said the corvette, which was sunk despite the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, was one of Russia's newest ships.

"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It's one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war," he said.

According to Zelensky, a Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette.

"Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," the Ukrainian President stated.

Stating that Ukraine would continue its operations, Zelensky said, "We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine!"

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck Ukrainian Armed Forces drone production and storage sites, air traffic control radar stations, and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts, Russian news agency TASS reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, production and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, ground-based robotic systems, ammunition depots, military airfields, air traffic control radar stations, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the ministry said.

--IANS

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